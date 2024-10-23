2024 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 7 furlongs (dirt)

7 furlongs (dirt) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Zeitlos Jose Ortiz Steven Asmussen Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC Soul of an Angel Drayden Van Dyke Saffie Joseph, Jr. Westbrook Stables, LLC Society Tyler Gaffalione Steven Asmussen Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC Scylla Javier Castellano William Mott Juddmonte Farms Inc Sweet Azteca Juan Hernandez Michael McCarthy Pamela Cee Ziebarth Vahva Irad Ortiz, Jr. Cherie DeVaux Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC Ways and Means Flavien Prat Chad Brown Klaravich Stables View Full Table ChevronDown

