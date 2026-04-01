Oklahoma vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-15) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (19-15) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oklahoma vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (70.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Oklahoma (-9.5) versus Colorado on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 164.5 points for this game.

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Oklahoma vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Colorado covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (28.6%).

The Sooners sport a worse record against the spread at home (7-9-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .611 (11-7-0). On the road, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Oklahoma vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

The Sooners have been listed as a favorite of -400 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Colorado has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Colorado has gone 4-11 in those games.

The Buffaloes have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +310 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma has a 80% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oklahoma vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Oklahoma was the 70th-ranked team in the nation (78.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 255th (74.6 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma grabbed 29.3 rebounds per game and conceded 31.1 boards last season, ranking 323rd and 172nd, respectively, in the nation.

At 13.4 assists per game last season, Oklahoma was 196th in the country.

Oklahoma committed 11.4 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.2 per game, ranking 215th and 93rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Colorado was 290th in the nation last season with 69.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 176th with 71.9 points allowed per contest.

Last year Colorado grabbed 31.9 rebounds per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Colorado delivered 14 assists per game, which ranked them 141st in the country.

Colorado came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 13.8 turnovers per game. It ranked 225th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

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