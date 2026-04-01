NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 1

There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks playing the Orlando Magic.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Wednesday.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (54.28% win probability)

Hawks (54.28% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Hawks (-2.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Hawks -136, Magic +116

Hawks -136, Magic +116 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.15% win probability)

76ers (70.15% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-14.5)

76ers (-14.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: 76ers -1149, Wizards +730

76ers -1149, Wizards +730 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (50.56% win probability)

Celtics (50.56% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4.5)

Celtics (-4.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -190, Heat +160

Celtics -190, Heat +160 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.58% win probability)

Knicks (66.58% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Knicks -901, Grizzlies +610

Knicks -901, Grizzlies +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Raptors (78.96% win probability)

Raptors (78.96% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-12.5)

Raptors (-12.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Raptors -752, Kings +530

Raptors -752, Kings +530 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.73% win probability)

Rockets (83.73% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-19)

Rockets (-19) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Rockets -3030, Bucks +1300

Rockets -3030, Bucks +1300 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (63.28% win probability)

Bulls (63.28% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3)

Bulls (-3) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Bulls -156, Pacers +132

Bulls -156, Pacers +132 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN, WTHR-13

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.00% win probability)

Nuggets (75.00% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-17)

Nuggets (-17) Total: 249.5

249.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -2000, Jazz +1040

Nuggets -2000, Jazz +1040 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT2, KTVD

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (58.83% win probability)

Spurs (58.83% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-14.5)

Spurs (-14.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -901, Warriors +610

Spurs -901, Warriors +610 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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