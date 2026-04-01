FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 1

There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks playing the Orlando Magic.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Wednesday.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (54.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -136, Magic +116
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.15% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-14.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -1149, Wizards +730
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (50.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-4.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -190, Heat +160
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -901, Grizzlies +610
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (78.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-12.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -752, Kings +530
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-19)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -3030, Bucks +1300
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (63.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-3)
  • Total: 247.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -156, Pacers +132
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN, WTHR-13

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-17)
  • Total: 249.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -2000, Jazz +1040
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT2, KTVD

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (58.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-14.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -901, Warriors +610
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup