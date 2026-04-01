NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 1
There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks playing the Orlando Magic.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Wednesday.
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (54.28% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -136, Magic +116
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.15% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-14.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -1149, Wizards +730
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (50.56% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -190, Heat +160
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSUN
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.58% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -901, Grizzlies +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (78.96% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-12.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -752, Kings +530
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.73% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-19)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -3030, Bucks +1300
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (63.28% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3)
- Total: 247.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -156, Pacers +132
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, CHSN, WTHR-13
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.00% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-17)
- Total: 249.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -2000, Jazz +1040
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT2, KTVD
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (58.83% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-14.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -901, Warriors +610
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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