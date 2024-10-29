menu item
2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile: Horse Lineups, Odds Draw, and Post Positions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile: Horse Lineups, Odds Draw, and Post Positions

The 2024 Breeders' Cup is right around the corner!

This includes the Dirt Mile race, which will take place at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Dirt Mile race, including the horses, post positions, and morning-line odds.

When Was the 2024 Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw?

Post positions for all 14 Breeders' Cup races were drawn on Monday, October 28th, starting at 7:15 ET. The event, called the Rood & Riddle Post Position Draw, took place at the Paddock at Del Mar.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Odds

These are the post positions and morning-line odds for the 2024 Dirt Mile:

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Saudi CrownFlorent Geroux5-1
2T O Saint DenisRyusei Sakai30-1
3Full SerranoJoel Rosario15-1
4KatonahFrankie Dettori30-1
5Three TechniqueRafael Bejarano30-1
6Seize The GreyJaime Torres10-1
7TumbarumbaLuis Saez30-1

