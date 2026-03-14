Utah Valley vs Cal Baptist College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament Championship

The top-seeded Utah Valley Wolverines (25-7, 14-4 WAC) will square off against the No. 2 seed Cal Baptist Lancers (24-8, 13-5 WAC) in the WAC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Orleans Arena tips off at TBA ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Valley win (64.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Utah Valley (-1.5) versus Cal Baptist on Sunday. The total has been set at 138.5 points for this game.

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Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Valley is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

Cal Baptist is 18-13-0 ATS this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Cal Baptist is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 13-13 ATS record Utah Valley racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Wolverines own a better record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-9-0).

This season, the Lancers are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-4-0 ATS (.643).

Against the spread, in conference games, Utah Valley is 7-12-0 this season.

Cal Baptist is 11-7-0 against the spread in WAC games this season.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Valley has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those games.

The Wolverines have a mark of 21-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Cal Baptist has compiled a 3-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Lancers have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

Utah Valley has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah Valley outscores opponents by 12.2 points per game (scoring 80.8 per game to rank 70th in college basketball while allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball) and has a +389 scoring differential overall.

Jackson Holcombe ranks 253rd in the nation with a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

Cal Baptist's +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (39th in college basketball).

Dominique Daniels Jr. paces Cal Baptist, recording 23.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball).

The Wolverines average 34.4 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Holcombe is 134th in college basketball play with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Lancers grab 35.9 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Thomas Ndong paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball).

Utah Valley puts up 101.1 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

The Lancers average 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (255th in college basketball), and allow 87 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

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