Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Clippers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (16-51) on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13 229.5 -800 +560

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (79.6%)

Clippers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Clippers are 36-30-0 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 67 games this year, they have 26 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 37 times out of 67 chances this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 33 of 67 set point totals (49.3%).

Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread in home games (17-15-0) than it does in away games (19-15-0).

The Clippers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (56.2%) than away games (55.9%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (14-18-1) than away (12-20-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over 17 of 34 times at home (50%), and 16 of 33 away (48.5%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 3.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 3.1 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Darius Garland averages 17.9 points, 2.4 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 18.4 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 5.4 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud gives the Kings 10.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings get 12.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

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