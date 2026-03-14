UC Irvine vs Hawaii College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed UC Irvine Anteaters (23-10, 15-5 Big West) will aim to earn the Big West championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 2 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (23-8, 14-6 Big West) on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UC Irvine vs. Hawaii Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UC Irvine vs. Hawaii Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UC Irvine win (53.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for UC Irvine (-2.5) versus Hawaii on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 138.5 points for this game.

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UC Irvine vs. Hawaii: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UC Irvine has covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Hawaii is 11-17-0 ATS this season.

UC Irvine (13-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (56.5%) than Hawaii (1-2) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Anteaters have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than they have at home (6-7-0).

Against the spread, the Rainbow Warriors have had better results on the road (5-6-0) than at home (5-11-0).

UC Irvine's record against the spread in conference play is 13-7-0.

Against the spread in Big West games, Hawaii is 7-13-0 this season.

UC Irvine vs. Hawaii: Moneyline Betting Stats

UC Irvine has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

The Anteaters have a win-loss record of 18-6 when favored by -142 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Hawaii has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 3-3.

The Rainbow Warriors have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, and lost each game.

UC Irvine has an implied victory probability of 58.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UC Irvine vs. Hawaii Head-to-Head Comparison

UC Irvine has a +312 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and is giving up 68.4 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Jurian Dixon's team-leading 16 points per game ranks 220th in college basketball.

Hawaii puts up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (70th in college basketball). It has a +310 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10 points per game.

Hawaii's leading scorer, Isaac Johnson, ranks 429th in college basketball, putting up 13.8 points per game.

The Anteaters are ninth in the nation at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 32.5 their opponents average.

Kyle Evans is 52nd in college basketball action with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Anteaters.

The Rainbow Warriors are 31st in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Quandre Bullock tops the Rainbow Warriors with 5.8 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball).

UC Irvine scores 94.5 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball), while giving up 83 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Rainbow Warriors' 99 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 148th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

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