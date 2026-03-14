Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-38) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-31) on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at State Farm Arena as 8-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -8 231.5 -295 +240

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (72.6%)

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a record of 34-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 28 wins against the spread in 65 games this season.

This season, 32 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 65 chances.

The Bucks have gone over the point total 43.1% of the time this year (28 of 65 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse at home, covering 15 times in 33 home games, and 19 times in 33 road games.

The Hawks have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 13 of 33 home matchups (39.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 33 games (57.6%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has had better results away (14-18-0) than at home (14-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (10 of 32, 31.2%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.6 points for the Bucks, plus 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 62.8% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Myles Turner averages 12.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Bucks get 13.4 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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