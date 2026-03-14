Utah State vs San Diego State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament Championship

The MWC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 1 seed Utah State Aggies (27-6, 15-5 MWC) meet the No. 2 San Diego State Aztecs (22-10, 14-6 MWC) at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Utah State vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (61.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Utah State-San Diego State spread (Utah State -1.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

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Utah State vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego State has covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 41.4% of the time. That's more often than San Diego State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (37.5%).

At home, the Aggies sport a better record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-8-0).

Against the spread, the Aztecs have had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (6-9-0).

Utah State has eight wins against the spread in 22 conference games this season.

San Diego State's MWC record against the spread is 11-11-0.

Utah State vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been the moneyline favorite in 29 games this season and has come away with the win 25 times (86.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious 25 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

San Diego State has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. San Diego State has gone 1-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Aztecs have a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of their games).

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State is outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +403 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.8 points per game (39th in college basketball) and gives up 70.6 per outing (90th in college basketball).

Utah State's leading scorer, Michael Collins Jr., ranks 124th in the nation scoring 17.5 points per game.

San Diego State's +249 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (99th in college basketball).

Reese Dixon-Waters' team-leading 12.8 points per game rank him 575th in the country.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They record 30.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 252nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29 per outing.

Mason Falslev paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball action).

The Aztecs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are pulling down 32.7 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Miles Byrd is 728th in college basketball with 4.7 rebounds per game, leading the Aztecs.

Utah State averages 106.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

The Aztecs average 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (131st in college basketball), and give up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

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