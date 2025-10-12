2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Lions at Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Lions at Chiefs Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

This is gearing up to be a must-see Sunday night clash as the Lions rank as the third-best team while the Chiefs are fourth in our NFL Power Rankings for Week 6. According to FanDuel Research's schedule-adjusted offense and defense rankings, Detroit seems to have the upper hand by ranking 3rd on offense and 8th on defense while Kansas City is 7th and 20th.

However, the Lions are dealing with several injuries in the secondary as cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Brian Branch (ankle) have all been limited or out of practice this week. Joseph and Branch are trending to be game-time decisions.

While Detroit has the 13th-best adjusted pass defense, this is a completely different unit if it's without one of the league's best safety tandems. That's far from ideal against Patrick Mahomes paired with the Chiefs totaling the ninth-most passing yards per game.

Total Match Points Over Oct 13 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of the ball, the Lions are logging 34.8 points per game (the most) and 6.0 yards per play (eighth-most). Kansas City's defense is a clear worry by allowing 5.5 yards per play (15th-most). With the top adjusted pass offense, Detroit will likely look to push the ball downfield.

Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass rate Week 6 rankings have this with the seventh-quickest pace. Between the Lions' injuries and the Chiefs' poor defensive rankings, give me the over.

While the Lions have injury concerns, they have the luxury of boasting an exceptional rushing attack. What are two things that always travel in football? A run game and defense.

The home advantage is likely the biggest factor in Kansas City favored by 2.5. But at this time, Detroit simply feels like the better team. The Chiefs come off a 31-28 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Lions are rolling on a four-game winning streak.

Moneyline Detroit Lions Oct 13 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Detroit's rushing attack should be the X-factor of this matchup. It sports the 13th-best adjusted rush offense while Kansas City ranks as the 4th-worst adjusted rush defense.

In fact, the Chiefs are surrendering 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (7th-most) and the 14th-highest rush success rate. The Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery duo remain a threat, helping the Lions stack the seventh-most rushing yards per game.

It could be tough sledding for the Chiefs as Detroit is allowing the seventh-lowest rush success rate and rank as the third-best adjusted rush defense.

If the Lions are controlling the run game (as I expect), this can help hide potential absences in the pass defense by limiting Kansas City's possessions. We have an angle for this game script playing into Detroit's paws, turning my eyes to the Lions moneyline.

Get a Profit Boost Token for any wager on any NFL game happening Sunday, October 12th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.