2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves at Lakers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Lakers Betting Picks

Deandre Ayton's Lakers debut didn't go very well, and that has me interested in the over on Rudy Gobert's rebounds prop.

Rudy Gobert - Rebounds Rudy Gobert Over Oct 25 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Tuesday's Lakers opener, Ayton pulled down just six boards in 34 minutes, and that was against a Golden State Warriors team that doesn't have a huge interior presence.

Gobert could feast tonight. He has averaged at least 11.0 rebounds per game every season since the start of 2015-16. While he had just six rebounds in Minnesota's first game, Gobert amassed a whopping 23 rebound chances. He'll surely turn those chances into boards at a higher rate moving forward.

In three regular-season games against the Lakers last year, Gobert totaled 12, 13 and 14 rebounds.

I'm also intrigued by his +195 double-double odds. Gobert recorded a double-double in all three of those regular-season meetings.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Rudy Gobert +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Neither of these offenses looked good in their debuts, so I'm backing the defenses to win out tonight.

Total Points Under Oct 25 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Lakers' offense was particularly poor against Golden State on Tuesday, posting a 106.9 offensive rating. Outside of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, it was a struggle for a team that is without LeBron James -- which is to be expected. LA hit just 25.0% from three and turned the ball over 19 times. Now the Lakers will face a Minnesota squad that finished sixth in defensive rating a year ago.

The T-Wolves' offense was mostly meh in their opener, with a 112.4 offensive rating in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, who were right around the league average last year in defensive rating. And that is despite Anthony Edwards scoring 41, and the Wolves hitting 50.0% from deep.

Across four regular-season matchups last year, these two teams had a single-game high of 213 points. Three of their five playoff clashes went under 225.5 points, too.

