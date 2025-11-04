2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Clippers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Clippers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Clippers Betting Picks

A match between the Thunder and Clippers shows a 7.5-point spread in favor of OKC and a 221.5 over/under. The Clippers have not released their injury report yet, but head coach Ty Lue said that both Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal are uncertain to play due to injury management following last night's loss to the Miami Heat. As for the Thunder, they remain without Jalen Williams (wrist) and Luguentz Dort (illness) is questionable.

Given the uncertainties regarding who's in and who's out, I'm not ready to take a side or total just yet. However, we can look for James Harden to outdo 21.5 points.

To my surprise, Harden was pretty dang busy in the second leg of back-to-backs last season. He's posted 18, 20, 24, 29, 32, 35, and 50 points across his last seven games in said split.

In the event that Kawhi sits, Harden will have to shoulder that much more of a workload. Last season, Harden averaged 17.7 points per 36 minutes when Kawhi was on the court but was up to 25.9 points per 36 minutes when Kawhi was off the floor. Although it's a small sample -- 41.9 minutes to be exact -- Harden is netting 38.6 points per 36 minutes when the Klaw is on the bench this season. No Lu Dort on defense would up Harden's outlook, too.

Harden was awful against his former team last season, averaging 15.3 points on a gross 30.9% FG% through three games versus the Thunder. Perhaps that's left him with a sour, motivated taste in his mouth. Perhaps I'm a fool for thinking Harden even remembers those games.

All that said, OKC is coughing up the fourth-fewest points per game overall but the fourth-most points per game to opposing guards this season, so I'm at least intrigued by what Harden's shot volume could look like in this one.

Chet Holmgren has missed three straight games with a back injury but is not listed on the injury report for tonight. Are we getting a discount on his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop?

Holmgren has posted 27, 29, 35, and 42 PR through four games this season -- good for a 33.3 PR per game average.

Dating back to last season, Holmgren has averaged 28.3 PR and exceeded 26.5 PR in 9 of 15 games where he played more than 28 minutes. Even better, we've seen Holmgren post 24, 27, 28, 29, 35, and 38 PR in the split when Jalen Williams did not play.

The Clippers are surrendering the sixth-most points and fifth-most rebounds to opposing centers per game. Bam Adebayo (35 PR), Zion Williamson (34 PR), and Walker Kessler (31 PR) have all had big gains against this group. Holmgren could be right there with them tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

