2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 5 of the ALCS: Blue Jays at Mariners

The MLB postseason is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Mariners ALCS Game 5

Kevin Gausman is set up for a strong showing tonight in Game 5.

In Game 1, Gausman wasn't at his best but found a way to go 5.2 innings and give up only two earned runs while fanning five. He did that in Toronto at a venue that was the seventh-best offensive environment in 2025, per Statcast Park Factors.

Tonight, Gausman gets to throw in Seattle at the most pitcher-friendly park in baseball. It's a place where Gausman has had plenty of success. Since the start of 2023, Gausman has pitched at Seattle three times in the regular season, and he completed six innings in each of those starts.

Of course, the playoffs are a different animal, but as we saw in Game 1, the veteran right-hander is capable of getting deep into the game even if he doesn't have his best stuff.

Bryce Miller will be getting the ball for Seattle, and that puts Barger in a good spot.

Across the board, Miller's numbers are worse versus left-handed hitters -- with the Mariners' SP allowing a .365 wOBA and 2.29 homers per nine in the split. Unlike most Seattle pitchers, Miller was slightly worse at home, too, giving up 2.00 jacks per nine at T-Mobile Park.

Barger does his best work with the platoon advantage, racking up a .334 wOBA, 41.8% hard-hit rate and 42.5% fly-ball rate against righties.

While Barger might be a pinch-hit risk if he sees a southpaw later in the game, that's baked into these odds.

