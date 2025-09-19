2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Texas Tech at Utah

The Big 12 can sometimes be lost in the shuffle across the college football landscape since the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns departed for the SEC. However, the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 16 Utah Utes will square off in a much-anticipated battle to determine which undefeated squad is for real to begin the season.

While neither the Red Raiders nor the Utes have been tested much en route to their pristine 3-0 records, the winner of Saturday's game that kicks off at noon ET could inch closer to earning a spot in the college football playoff. Which bets and player props are worth taking for the impending Texas Tech-Utah clash?

Texas Tech at Utah Betting Picks

When looking at the advanced offensive metrics for Texas Tech and Utah, it's easy to see why this contest has a total close to 60 points. However, this will be the first conference matchup of the season for both programs, and we're getting a 10 a.m. local kickoff.

Along with these offenses being tested for the first time this year, the Red Raiders feature talented edge rushers (David Bailey and Romello Height) , and the Utes have an all-around dominant defense. While Utah is sitting at 9th in expected points added per play allowed (-0.29) and 27th in yards per play allowed (4.57), Texas Tech is 30th in expected points added per play allowed (-0.16) and 15th in yards per play allowed (4.23).

There's a chance both these offenses come out firing and it's the defenses who need to adjust to a bump up in competition, but we also have a Utes team that wants to take the air out of the football, ranking seventh in time of possession rate (60.8%). The explosive plays just aren't going to be there for either offense, and they'll have to move the ball more meticulously than previous weeks, leading to fewer points being scored in a pivotal Big-12 contest.

Despite siding with the under in Saturday's Texas Tech-Utah showdown, that doesn't mean the Utes won't put some points on the scoreboard. And, if Utah is going to control the game and have success on offense, they'll need to continue leaning on their three-headed rushing attack of quarterback Devon Dampier and running backs Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers.

While Parker has been more of the change-of-pace and explosive back for the Utes, Rogers is the bruiser, and he is seemingly the preferred red-zone option. Up to this point, Utah has had six different players contribute a rushing score this season, but Rogers leads the group with four rushing touchdowns, and he's tallied at least one rushing touchdown in each of the team's first three games.

Even though the Red Raiders are fifth in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (-0.31) and second in rushing yards per attempt allowed (2.15), they faced FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1, and both the Kent State Golden Flashes and Oregon State Beavers are 120th or worse in expected points added per rushing attempt. Meanwhile, Utah is 10th in expected points added per rushing attempt (0.25), and Rogers should have a few chances around the end zone to record his fifth touchdown in 2025.

