2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for PSG at Barcelona

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other, and we get a showpiece match on Wednesday between Barcelona and PSG.

PSG at Barcelona Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Two of the best teams in the world meet up Wednesday in Barcelona as the Catalan giants host PSG. Unfortunately, both sides have a long list of injuries, which dampens the excitement a little. But despite that, the match is still -102 to go over 3.5 goals, so we should see fireworks.

Yamal is one such injury question mark, but he made his return off the bench last weekend, so I'm hopeful he'll be able to start on the wing. As long as Yamal starts, I like him to score or assist at these -130 odds.

In his young career, Yamal has shown a propensity for rising to the occasion in the biggest matches -- whether that's a winner against France in the Euros, scoring in three of four El Clasicos last season, or the show he put on versus Inter is last year's UCL semis. This match versus PSG is about as big of a stage as you can get in the league phase as these are two of the favorites to win the competition.

Plus, PSG will be sans star center-back Marquinhos, although they'll have Nuno Mendes at left-back and Mendes pocketed several top-tier right-wingers in last year's UCL. A Mendes-Yamal matchup will be must-see TV, and I'm backing Yamal to make some magic happen like he usually does.

Taking over for Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG keeper Lucas Chevalier is off to a good start. The 23-year-old has kept a clean sheet in five of his seven matches this season, including a two-save clean sheet versus Atalanta in PSG's first Champions League fixture.

The talent and ability are there, and he should be busy in this one.

Barcelona might be the best attacking team in the world. Even if Raphinha can't play, Barca can still trot out an attacking group that consists of four of Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Barca have netted multiple goals in all but one match this season, and even in a difficult first UCL matchup at Newcastle, they put five shots on target and scored twice. In their three home matches this season, Barcelona have recorded 10, 7 and 9 shots on target.

Chevalier will likely be called upon plenty, and with the way Barcelona play, they'll keep attacking regardless of the situation, which helps our case with this bet.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.