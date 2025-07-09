2 Best Bets for the Wimbledon Women's Semifinals on Day 11

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which bets stand out in the women's semifinals on Thursday.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 11

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova was my dark horse pick to win the ladies' singles championship, and while she'll be up against it to advance to the final against tournament favorite Aryna Sabalenka, she should at the very least be able to keep this one close.

For one thing, Sabalenka hasn't exactly cruised into these semifinals. In rounds two through four, she was forced into a tiebreak in three straight matches, and that was followed by a surprise three-setter against world No. 104 Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals. Overall, she's covered this spread in just two of her five matches.

Meanwhile, Anisimova has enjoyed a fantastic 2025 grass season, carrying an 11-2 record into this round. She's now up to a 71% career win rate on grass, per Tennis Abstract. Further, the American is one of a handful of players who holds the edge in the head-to-head versus Sabalenka (5-3).

We should expect a competitive match between these two, and even is Anisimova isn't able to get the win, she ought to cover this spread.

Belinda Bencic vs. Iga Swiatek

Belinda Bencic is into her first Wimbledon semifinal after upsetting Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday, and she could be a dangerous underdog for Iga Swiatek, as well.

Although this is Bencic's first semifinal appearance here, this is her best surface historically (69% win rate), and she now beaten two consecutive top-20 opponents in straight sets. On the other hand, this is Swiatek's weakest surface, and while that still places her at a 72% win rate, we'll gladly take that over her marks on clay (87%) and hard courts (78%).

Like Bencic, this is the furthest Swiatek has ever advanced at Wimbledon, but they come into this one under different circumstances. Bencic took a year off to become a mom before returning to the tour in late 2024, so she's already playing with house money to be operating at this high a level already.

In contrast, Swiatek has seen her stock and ranking dip after dominating the sport from 2022-24, and she's still searching for her first title since the 2024 French Open. She'll likely feel a great deal of pressure to deliver here.

Bencic played a very tight match against Swiatek the last time they faced off in 2023 -- coincidentally at Wimbledon -- where Iga snuck by with a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 victory. The moneyline odds have fluctuated a bit since this match was set, but if it stays around this range or longer, it could be worth taking the plunge to back Bencic.

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any Wimbledon tennis matches taking place on July 9th through July 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.