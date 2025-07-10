Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (49-44) vs. Washington Nationals (38-54)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MASN

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

STL: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-6, 5.26 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-6, 5.40 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-6, 5.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mike Soroka (3-6, 5.40 ERA). Mikolas and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mikolas' team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 5-7-0 ATS in Soroka's 12 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those games.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.9%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -136 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and St. Louis is +150 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

Cardinals versus Nationals on July 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 21 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 8-5 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 90 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 49-41-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 33-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a 24-29 record (winning 45.3% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-38-1).

The Nationals have collected a 46-41-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .434. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 115th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .229 with a .384 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Nootbaar enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Alec Burleson has 80 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .290 with 26 extra-base hits.

Burleson enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 99 hits with a .388 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .287.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .266 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .235.

Cardinals vs Nationals Head to Head

7/9/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/11/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2024: 14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!