Mariners vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners play the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Mariners vs Yankees Game Info

Seattle Mariners (48-44) vs. New York Yankees (51-41)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | NYY: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | NYY: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | NYY: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | NYY: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-4, 2.60 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-1, 7.45 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45 ERA). Woo and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Stroman's five starts that had a set spread. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Stroman start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.9%)

Mariners vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -120 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +136 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -164.

Mariners vs Yankees Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mariners-Yankees on July 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 33 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 28-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 90 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 39-51-0 in 90 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-7).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, New York has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Yankees have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-48-4).

The Yankees have covered 45.1% of their games this season, going 41-50-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (88) this season while batting .265 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .639.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 108th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .247 with a .449 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with an OPS of .774. He has a slash line of .287/.386/.387 this season.

Crawford has hit safely in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.468) and slugging percentage (.737), and paces the Yankees in hits (122, while batting .360).

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .281 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .290.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .217 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Mariners vs Yankees Head to Head

7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

