Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (43-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-62)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 5-7, 4.07 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.50 ERA

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (5-7) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (3-7). Allen and his team have a record of 6-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Cannon's 12 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in Cannon's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (52.6%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The White Sox are -156 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +130.

Guardians versus White Sox on July 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 89 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 45-44-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 87 total times this season. They've gone 28-59 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 26-52 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (33.3%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-47-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 48-42-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 100 hits and an OBP of .366 this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in MLB.

Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .353 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has seven home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Martinez heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-best OBP (.301), while pacing the White Sox in hits (72). He's batting .220 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 143rd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .223 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Chase Meidroth has six doubles, two home runs and 31 walks while hitting .247.

Lenyn Sosa's .408 slugging percentage leads his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

