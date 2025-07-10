Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47) vs. San Diego Padres (49-43)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | SD: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 5.78 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (3-4) will take the ball for the Padres. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres are 10-7-0 against the spread when Vasquez starts. The Padres have a 5-7 record in Vasquez's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the underdog at +104, and Arizona is -122 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Padres are -166 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +138.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Padres on July 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 30 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 20 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 43-47-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 43.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-23).

San Diego is 15-20 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 47-44-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 61st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualified batters.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .563 this season.

Suarez has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 77 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .250 with 45 extra-base hits.

Carroll has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.474) while pacing the Padres in hits (101). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .354 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .440.

Including all qualified players, he is 80th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best .404 slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets is batting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

