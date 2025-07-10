Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (45-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-47)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | LAA: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | LAA: (-100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

TEX: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 5-7, 4.18 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-8, 5.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (5-7) for the Rangers and Jack Kochanowicz (3-8) for the Angels. Corbin's team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Corbin's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 8-9-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.6%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -162 to cover, and the Rangers are +134.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on July 10 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 28, or 63.6%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 26 of 41 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 92 chances this season.

The Rangers are 47-45-0 against the spread in their 92 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 34 of the 71 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.9%).

Los Angeles has a 28-34 record (winning 45.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have gone 51-40-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .312 while slugging .359.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 131st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 143rd in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.437) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .290.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Smith heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Corey Seager has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.363/.476.

Seager has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford is batting .238 with a .316 OBP and 35 RBI for Texas this season.

Langford takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 38 walks while batting .227. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 138th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .356 OBP, and has a club-high .394 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267.

He is currently 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jo Adell has 68 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Zach Neto is batting .267 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

