Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (40-51) vs. Athletics (38-56)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSO

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

ATL: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122)

ATL: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-7, 3.93 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-7, 4.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-7) to the mound, while JP Sears (7-7) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Strider starts, his team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season. Strider's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Athletics have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics have a 4-8 record in Sears' 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog at home.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +102 to cover, while the Athletics are -122 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Athletics on July 10 is 10.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 35 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Braves have won 20 of 33 games when listed as at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 87 games with a total this season.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 38-49-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 36.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-45).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 10-23 (30.3%).

The Athletics have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-40-5).

The Athletics have gone 45-48-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.370) and total hits (92) this season. He's batting .270 batting average while slugging .487.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 123rd, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 111th.

Ozuna enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.441) powered by 33 extra-base hits.

Riley enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with a .292 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 99 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .379 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .335.

He is currently second in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Braves vs Athletics Head to Head

7/9/2025: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2025: 10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/1/2024: 11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/31/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/31/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/29/2023: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/7/2022: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 9/6/2022: 10-9 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!