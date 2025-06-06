2 Best Bets for the French Open Women's Final at Roland Garros: Sabalenka vs. Gauff

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We're into the final weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for the championship matches.

Let's see which bets could have the most value in the women's final on Saturday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff in the French Open Women's Championship

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff were my favorite picks to win the women's singles title ahead of the tournament, and here they are facing off at the finish. Each player has lost just one set all tournament, and we should be in for a quality final.

These two have played 10 times, and they've split their head-to-head meeting 5-5. Eight of those 10 matches have gone 22 or more total match games due to a tiebreak and/or going three sets, and one of the two exceptions barely missed at 21 games. Considering their history, being able to back over 21.5 total match games at -116 odds feels pretty easy to get behind.

As for a winner, I feel like Sabalenka will ultimately prevail after the way she pulled away from four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semis with a third-set bagel (7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0). However, with Gauff's odds lengthening to +172, this could be a buying opportunity to back the underdog.

While Gauff's play has been erratic at times during this French Open run -- particularly in an error-fest against Madison Keys in the quarters -- she played a very clean match against surprise French semifinalist Lois Boisson (6-1, 6-2) where she logged only 2 double faults and 15 unforced errors. Coco was a heavy favorite in that match, but she did well to quickly silence a French crowd that had helped Boisson earn two top-10 wins.

In addition to this Sabalenka-Gauff rivalry being dead even, both players rate as elite on clay by Tennis Abstract's metrics. Sabalenka unsurprisingly owns the top spot in their clay Elo ratings while Gauff is third (barely behind second-ranked Swiatek).

Although Sabalenka has really stepped up her clay game in recent years, Gauff has been knocking on the door at the French Open for a while now. Not only has the American reached at the least the quarterfinals here in five straight seasons, but she finished runner-up in 2022. The moment shouldn't be too big for Gauff, either, as it was Sabalenka who she defeated in the 2023 US Open final to win her first major title.

With all this in mind, Gauff might be getting overlooked a bit by the market and looks like a good value to win straight up.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.