3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Women's French Open at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025. The first round of the French Open begins on Sunday, May 25th in Paris.

The main draws were unveiled this week, and French Open Futures odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway? You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Women's French Open

Iga Swiatek has dominated this event and this surface for pretty much her entire career, winning four of the last five French Opens and three in a row. However, she no longer looks invincible and inevitable during an uneven 2025 campaign (by her standards), which includes an uncharacteristically quiet clay season in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

While Iga went 26-2 on clay with three titles in 2024, she's just 6-3 on the surface this season with no titles. She most recently lost in the second round in Rome, contributing to her dropping to fifth in the rankings. In fact, she hasn't won a tournament of any sort since last year's French Open title.

One of Swiatek's recent clay losses came against Coco Gauff in Madrid, and it wasn't even particularly close, as Gauff rolled her 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour. After previously going just 1-11 against Iga, Coco has now won three in a row dating back to the end of 2024.

But this last victory is particularly notable because it's the first time Gauff has ever bested Swiatek on clay (previously 0-5), which included getting knocked out of the French Open by Iga in three straight years. With Gauff's kryponite at this event potentially more vulnerable, it's much easier to envision the American finishing the deal after making at least the quarterfinals four years in a row, including the final in 2022.

It also doesn't hurt that Gauff has enjoyed a strong clay season heading into Roland Garros, going 11-3 and making back-to-back finals at Madrid and Rome. Her only losses during this stretch were to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and twice to an in-form Jasmine Paolini, who's moved up to fourth in the rankings.

Tennis Abstract ranks Gauff third overall in clay Elo rating behind just Sabalenka and Swiatek, which coincides with her owning the third-shortest odds to lift the trophy. However, we're getting far more value by backing Coco over Aryna (+260) or Iga (+380), making Gauff an intriguing value. Even better, Gauff is on the opposite side of the draw from those two, so she wouldn't face either one until the final.

While there's a bigger payout for backing Gauff, we also have to acknowledge that this is Sabalenka's tournament to lose, and she's the deserving overall favorite. She's closing in on nearly a 4,000-point lead in the WTA rankings, the result of becoming far and away the most consistent player on tour.

This includes regularly making deep runs in Grand Slams. Dating back to the 2022 US Open, she's made at least the quarterfinals in each of the last nine majors she's played, which includes reaching five finals and lifting the trophy three times.

In 2025, she's won 85% of her matches (34-6) and has enjoyed a strong showing on clay (11-2) over the last two months, reaching the final in Stuttgart and winning a title in Madrid. While she's more known for her strong play on hard courts, she's now gone 40-9 on this surface across the last three seasons.

Sabalenka has yet to make it past the semifinals at Roland Garros, but she now ranks first in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings by a sizable margin over Swiatek, and just like Gauff, she also has a great opportunity to earn her first title here while Iga is potentially out of sorts. Even with some tricky opponents lurking on her side of the draw -- including potentially Swiatek herself -- no one would be surprised if Sabalanka emerges as this year's champion.

Elina Svitolina is part of stacked quarter that includes Swiatek, Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Marta Kostyuk -- all players who rank inside the top 16 in Tennis Abstract's Elo ratings.

However, Svitolina is seventh in said rankings behind only Swiatek (second) and Paolini (sixth), and despite ranking closely with Paolini, the Italian is a much shorter +390 to advance to the semifinals. Despite this tough draw, there could be value in backing Svitolina, particularly with Swiatek likely not being at the peak of her powers.

For one thing, there's a chance Svitolina won't even have to face Swiatek. Iga could potentially have to go through Kostyuk and then either Rybakina or Ostapenko -- both major winners -- to reach the quarterfinals. Ostapenko is an especially frightening prospect, as she's the lone player who Iga's never been able to figure out, losing all six matches between the two.

On the other hand, Svitolina's main competition to reach the quarters will be Paolini, and while going up against this year's Rome champion and last year's French Open runner-up won't be a picnic, this ought to be a fairly even matchup. It's also worth noting Svitolina defeated Paolini in their only match, which was earlier this year at the Australian Open.

While Svitolina has never made the French Open semis, she's reached the quarterfinals four times and is a three-time major semifinalist overall. She's also fresh off a quality clay season, winning a low-level title at Rouen while reaching the Madrid semifinals and Rome quarterfinals.

This is a tough section to be in, but the prospect of avoiding most of this quarter's toughest threats should lessen the blow, and these are appealing odds for a player who might not be getting enough love in the market.

