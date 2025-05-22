2025 French Open Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The second Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

The French Open -- also known as Roland-Garros -- begins on May 25th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals on June 8th.

With the first-round matchups of the women's singles tournament now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below Plus, don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest betting odds throughout the tournament.

2025 French Open Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 French Open Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 women's French Open winner odds, as of May 22nd on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Women's French Open Winner 2025 Odds Aryna Sabalenka +270 Iga Swiatek +390 Mirra Andreeva +500 Coco Gauff +550 Jasmine Paolini +1400 Qinwen Zheng +1900 Elina Svitolina +2600 View Full Table ChevronDown

