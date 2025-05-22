FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Tennis iconTennis

Explore Tennis

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tennis

2025 French Open Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 French Open Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The second Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

The French Open -- also known as Roland-Garros -- begins on May 25th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals on June 8th.

With the first-round matchups of the women's singles tournament now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below Plus, don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest betting odds throughout the tournament.

2025 French Open Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 French Open Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 women's French Open winner odds, as of May 22nd on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Women's French Open Winner 2025
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka+270
Iga Swiatek+390
Mirra Andreeva+500
Coco Gauff+550
Jasmine Paolini+1400
Qinwen Zheng+1900
Elina Svitolina+2600

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup