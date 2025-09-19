2 Best Bets and Player Props for Chelsea at Manchester United

Within a single soccer match, the betting options at FanDuel Sportsbook are abundant.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea Premier League Best Bets

Chelsea are a better team than Manchester United. But United have two things working in their favor -- this game is at Old Trafford and Chelsea just played midweek in Germany while United have been off since last Sunday.

I think that will help United get a draw in this Saturday clash.

It wasn't just a run-of-the-mill midweek matchup for Chelsea -- it was a Champions League fixture at Bayern Munich, one where Chelsea lost 3-1. The Blues played all their key players in that match, so on Saturday, they'll either rotate the squad a bit or roll out a lineup where several key pieces are likely a little fatigued.

We've seen United twice already against top-notch opposition, and they didn't get a point in either showing. The Red Devils have already faced Arsenal and Manchester City and lost both matches, failing to score in each. It's been a bad start to the campaign, one that began with a flicker of hope when United looked decent against the Gunners despite the loss.

Taking United to do anything positive right now requires some blind faith, but playing at home with a big rest advantage, I think they can manage a point against the Blues.

After a down year, Cole Palmer looks like he's getting back to his best this campaign.

Even in a bit of a funk last season, particularly over the second half of the year, Palmer still totaled 15 goals and eight assists across 36 league starts. That's not bad at all -- it was just down from his explosive 22-goal, 11-assist effort in 2023-24.

He's off to a sparkling start to this season. Following three goals and an assist over three games at the Club World Cup -- including two goals and an assist in the final versus PSG -- Palmer has one goal in EPL play (despite starting just once), and he netted Chelsea's lone goal in the aforementioned midweek loss at Bayern.

Being on penalties and handling some set-piece duties gives Palmer extra paths to cash this market, and with United struggling, this is a good matchup for him.

