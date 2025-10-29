Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wideout Xavier Worthy has a matchup against the second-ranked passing defense in the league (161.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Worthy's next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Xavier Worthy Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.85

45.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy is the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 179th overall, as he has tallied 35.9 total fantasy points (six per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has posted 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 10 catches for 108 yards and one TD.

Worthy has been targeted 32 times, with 21 receptions for 233 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 35.9 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Worthy's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up 12.1 fantasy points (2 receptions, 38 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

