Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Raptors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SCHN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (1-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as 6-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on SCHN and TSN. The matchup's point total is 231.5.

Raptors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 231.5 -230 +190

Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (72.8%)

Raptors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets compiled a 43-38-1 ATS record last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 6 points or greater, the Raptors went 21-19-1 last year.

The Rockets and their opponents combined to hit the over 45 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Raptors games last season, 42 of them hit the over.

Houston had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (21-19-1) than it did on the road (22-19-0) last season.

Toronto had the same winning percentage against the spread (.561) at home (23-17-1 record) and away (23-17-1) last season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He also sank 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Kevin Durant put up 26.6 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Amen Thompson collected 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 3.8 assists. He also drained 55.7% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet collected 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Tari Eason put up 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes recorded 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 7.7 boards last season.

RJ Barrett collected 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl posted 14.5 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick collected 14.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.