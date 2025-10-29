Nets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSSE and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (0-4) are underdogs (+8) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs on FDSSE and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -8 237.5 -330 +265

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (60.9%)

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks compiled a 42-40-0 ATS record last year.

The Nets had an ATS record of 22-18-2 as underdogs of 8 points or more last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 49 times in Hawks games.

Out of 82 Nets games last season, 38 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Atlanta performed worse when played at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 42 road games.

Last year, Brooklyn was 15-24-2 at home against the spread (.366 winning percentage). On the road, it was 25-15-1 ATS (.610).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers last season were 24.2 points, 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists per game. He also sank 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels recorded 14.1 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists. He also posted 3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu posted 13.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Zaccharie Risacher put up 12.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 2.1 assists and 7 boards last season.

Nic Claxton's numbers last season were 10.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Jalen Wilson averaged 9.5 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Ziaire Williams averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Haywood Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

