Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and SportsNet LA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) are favored by 7 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, FDSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 224.5 -250 +205

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (68.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves put together a 39-42-1 ATS record last year.

As 7-point underdogs or more, the Lakers went 4-4 against the spread last season.

Timberwolves games hit the over 45 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Lakers games last year, 41 went over the total.

Minnesota owned a worse record against the spread in home games (17-23-1) than it did in road games (22-19-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles had a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.439, 18-21-2).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards put up 27.6 points last year, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Julius Randle recorded 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Rudy Gobert put up 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He also sank 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid posted 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James put up 24.4 points last season, plus 8.2 assists and 7.8 boards.

Austin Reaves averaged 20.2 points last season, plus 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Luka Doncic collected 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.