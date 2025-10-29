Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (1-3) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 231.5 -174 +146

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.8%)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers went 47-33-2 ATS last season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, the Celtics had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to hit the over 50 out of 82 times last season.

There were 37 Celtics games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread last year, Cleveland played worse when played at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread last season, Boston had better results on the road (21-19-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Donovan Mitchell put up points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists last season. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Evan Mobley put up 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He made 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Jarrett Allen averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He drained 70.6% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter recorded 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists. He drained 47% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum recorded 26.8 points last season, plus 6 assists and 8.7 boards.

Derrick White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown's numbers last season were 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anfernee Simons posted 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Payton Pritchard put up 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

