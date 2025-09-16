Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will take on the team with last season's eighth-ranked passing defense, the New York Giants (210.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Worthy a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Giants? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Xavier Worthy Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.56

31.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Worthy picked up 128.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) -- 32nd at his position, 111th in the NFL.

Worthy accumulated zero yards receiving, on zero catches (one target), with zero touchdowns and 0.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In his best game last year, Worthy picked up 27.7 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 157 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Worthy's 18.8 fantasy points in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- two receptions, 47 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Worthy finished with -1.0 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets. That was in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos, Worthy collected 1.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: one reception, 11 yards, on four targets.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York gave up over 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

Last season, the Giants allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against New York last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Giants allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Giants gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Giants allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

The Giants allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just three players last season.

