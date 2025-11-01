Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSNX and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET on FDSNX and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5.5 230.5 -225 +188

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (75.4%)

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

Against the spread, the Hornets are 3-2-0 this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total four times this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 80% of the time (four out of five games with a set point total).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 26.6 points, 5.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Naz Reid is averaging 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball provides the Hornets 24.4 points, 8 boards and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (10th in league) and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets get 18.2 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.6 boards and 3 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 2.4 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He is making 60% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 64.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Ryan Kalkbrenner gives the Hornets 11 points, 7.2 boards and 0.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.4 blocks.

Moussa Diabate averages 9.8 points, 5.8 boards and 0.4 assists. He is making 60% of his shots from the field.

