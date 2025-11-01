FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Devils Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (5-3-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-120)Devils (+100)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Devils Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (59.6%)

Kings vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +205.

Kings vs Devils Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Devils game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Kings vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Devils reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-120) and New Jersey as the underdog (+100) on the road.

