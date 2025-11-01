NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Charlotte Hornets.

Check out our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.56% win probability)

Bucks (70.56% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-7)

Bucks (-7) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Bucks -255, Kings +210

Bucks -255, Kings +210 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-CA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (75.39% win probability)

Timberwolves (75.39% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)

Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -178, Hornets +150

Timberwolves -178, Hornets +150 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, FDSSE

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (69.76% win probability)

Magic (69.76% win probability) Spread: Magic (-9)

Magic (-9) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Magic -375, Wizards +300

Magic -375, Wizards +300 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.71% win probability)

Warriors (53.71% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-10.5)

Warriors (-10.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Warriors -450, Pacers +350

Warriors -450, Pacers +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BA, NBA TV

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (61.19% win probability)

Celtics (61.19% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5.5)

Rockets (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -200, Celtics +168

Rockets -200, Celtics +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SCHN

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (69.81% win probability)

Pistons (69.81% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-7.5)

Pistons (-7.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Pistons -310, Mavericks +250

Pistons -310, Mavericks +250 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

