NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Charlotte Hornets.
Check out our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.56% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-7)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -255, Kings +210
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-CA
Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (75.39% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -178, Hornets +150
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, FDSSE
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (69.76% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-9)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Magic -375, Wizards +300
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.71% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-10.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -450, Pacers +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BA, NBA TV
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (61.19% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -200, Celtics +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SCHN
Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (69.81% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-7.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -310, Mavericks +250
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
