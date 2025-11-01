Rangers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Seattle Kraken.

Rangers vs Kraken Game Info

New York Rangers (5-5-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-3)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-142) Kraken (+118) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (53.9%)

Rangers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.

Rangers vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Kraken game on Nov. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Rangers, Seattle is the underdog at +118, and New York is -142 playing on the road.

