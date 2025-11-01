NHL
Rangers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Seattle Kraken.
Rangers vs Kraken Game Info
- New York Rangers (5-5-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-142)
|Kraken (+118)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Kraken win (53.9%)
Rangers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.
Rangers vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Kraken game on Nov. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Rangers, Seattle is the underdog at +118, and New York is -142 playing on the road.