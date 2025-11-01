FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (4-4-3) vs. Washington Capitals (6-5)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-118)Capitals (-102)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (57.1%)

Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Capitals are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +198.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Capitals on Nov. 1, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup