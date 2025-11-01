NHL
Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Washington Capitals.
Sabres vs Capitals Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (4-4-3) vs. Washington Capitals (6-5)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-118)
|Capitals (-102)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (57.1%)
Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Capitals are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +198.
Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Capitals on Nov. 1, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline
- Buffalo is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog on the road.