Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-300) Blackhawks (+240) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -118.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Blackhawks on Nov. 1 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Edmonton is a -300 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +240 underdog on the road.

