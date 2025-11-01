NHL
Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-300)
|Blackhawks (+240)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -118.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Blackhawks on Nov. 1 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -300 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +240 underdog on the road.