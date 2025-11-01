FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-300)Blackhawks (+240)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -118.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Blackhawks on Nov. 1 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -300 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +240 underdog on the road.

