A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking at a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (249.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

A.J. Brown Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.84

64.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position (151st overall), putting up 63.7 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has compiled 183 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 30.3 (10.1 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has ammassed 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 42.6 (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 24.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, when he mustered only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Five players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this season.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

