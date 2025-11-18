Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Quarterback Lamar Jackson faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jackson worth considering for his next game versus the Jets? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lamar Jackson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.4

23.4 Projected Passing Yards: 253.97

253.97 Projected Passing TDs: 2.09

2.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.55

50.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 140.3 fantasy points in 2025 (20.0 per game), Jackson is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 28th overall.

In his last three games, Jackson has put up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game), connecting on 49-of-77 throws for 573 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 60 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Jackson has connected on 84-of-124 throws for 1,008 yards, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 84.6 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 143 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (29.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the season last week against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted 4.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 193 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed only two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Jets have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.