Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will play the Houston Texans and their third-ranked pass defense (171 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Shakir, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Texans.

Thinking about playing Shakir this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Khalil Shakir Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Game Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.72

58.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 150th overall, as he has tallied 63.9 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

In his last three games, Shakir has compiled 98 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 9.8 (3.3 per game) during that period.

Shakir has totaled 219 receiving yards and one score on 24 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.9 points (5.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Shakir's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he posted 14.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, when he mustered only -0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed only two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.