Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is looking at a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (179.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Worthy worth considering for his next game against the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Xavier Worthy Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.59

41.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Worthy is currently the 63rd-ranked player in fantasy (202nd overall), with 38.9 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has reeled in 11 balls (on 18 targets) for 111 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 13.1 fantasy points (4.4 per game).

Worthy has tallied 173 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 catches (31 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.8 (5.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Worthy's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, when he compiled 12.1 fantasy points with 38 rushing yards on two carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on eight targets) for 83 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has given up over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed only two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed a TD reception by eight players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Denver this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Broncos this year.

