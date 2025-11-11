David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery will be up against the 19th-ranked tun defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (118.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Montgomery a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

David Montgomery Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.62

42.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.84

15.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 91.3 fantasy points in 2025 (10.1 per game), Montgomery is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position and 61st among all players.

In his last three games, Montgomery has put up 22.0 fantasy points (7.3 per game), running for 132 yards and scoring one touchdown on 39 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 28 yards on five grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Montgomery has put up 45.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 221 yards with two touchdowns on 61 carries. He has also contributed 71 yards on eight catches (11 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Montgomery's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 28.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 151 rushing yards on 12 attempts (12.6 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, David Montgomery let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this year.

