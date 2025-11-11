Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will be up against the 32nd-ranked rushing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (166.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jaylen Warren Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.25

59.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.32

20.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Warren Fantasy Performance

With 86.8 fantasy points this season (10.9 per game), Warren is the 21st-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 68th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Warren has generated 31.3 fantasy points (10.4 per game) as he's rushed for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns on 43 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 30 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

Warren has amassed 53.4 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 342 yards with two touchdowns on 70 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 72 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets).

The high point of Warren's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, as he tallied 15.8 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on five targets) for 31 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing 11 times for 52 yards, with two receptions for 11 yards as a receiver (6.3 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Five players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Bengals this year.

