Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking at a matchup against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (228.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Harrison, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the 49ers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.35

60.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

With 78.5 fantasy points this season (8.7 per game), Harrison is the 20th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 84th among all players.

In his last three games, Harrison has hauled in 12 balls (on 28 targets) for 187 yards and two touchdowns, good for 32.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game).

Harrison has been targeted 35 times, with 18 receptions for 317 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 45.7 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Harrison's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 15.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Marvin Harrison Jr. disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed only two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by 18 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

