Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSIN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Indiana Pacers (1-9) bring a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Utah Jazz (3-7), who have lost three straight. The Jazz are underdogs by just 2 points in the contest, which starts at 9 p.m. ET (on FDSIN, KJZZ, and Jazz+) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 231.5 -142 +120

Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (78%)

Jazz vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total twice this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 40% of the time (four out of 10 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home, covering three times in five home games, and two times in five road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in two of five home matchups (40%). In road games, they have hit the over in zero of five games (0%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (4-0-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over more frequently at home (three of four, 75%) than away (one of six, 16.7%).

Pacers Leaders

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Jackson averages 7.9 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists.

Ben Sheppard's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 32.1% from the field and 22.2% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor.

Tony Bradley's numbers on the season are 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (10th in NBA).

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 6.8 points, 8.9 boards and 3 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

The Jazz get 6.9 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Svi Mykhailiuk.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.