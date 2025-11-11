Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown faces a matchup versus the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Detroit Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is St. Brown a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Eagles? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing St. Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.05

80.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 118.2 fantasy points (13.1 per game) rank him second at the WR position and 35th overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has grabbed 20 balls (on 31 targets) for 241 yards and two touchdowns, good for 36.1 fantasy points (12.0 per game).

St. Brown has reeled in 37 balls (on 50 targets) for 386 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 50.8 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he piled up 30.2 fantasy points with seven rushing yards on two carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in nine balls (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (4.5 points) in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, catching four balls for 45 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Eagles have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a TD catch by eight players this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.