Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 19th-ranked rushing defense (118.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.19

72.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.95

28.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.9 fantasy points per game (152.0 total points). Overall, he is 17th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 71.8 total fantasy points (23.9 per game), carrying the ball 41 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 115 yards on nine catches (10 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has posted 93.0 fantasy points (18.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 422 yards with four touchdowns on 70 carries. He has also contributed 148 yards on 12 catches (14 targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he came through with 142 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries (for 35.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on four targets) for 30 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs' game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He ran for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for three yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

