FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Xavier Worthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Xavier Worthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy was 32nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2025, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points128.211132
2025 Projected Fantasy Points113.810636

Xavier Worthy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Worthy finished with 18.8 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens18.832471
Week 2Bengals2.242170
Week 3@Falcons3.042170
Week 4@Chargers13.343731
Week 5Saints8.863250
Week 7@49ers2.483190
Week 8@Raiders9.784371

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Travis Kelce13397823325
Noah Gray494043758
Rashee Rice292428822

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup