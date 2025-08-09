Xavier Worthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy was 32nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2025, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|128.2
|111
|32
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|113.8
|106
|36
Xavier Worthy 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Worthy finished with 18.8 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|18.8
|3
|2
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Bengals
|2.2
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Falcons
|3.0
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13.3
|4
|3
|73
|1
|Week 5
|Saints
|8.8
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|2.4
|8
|3
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Raiders
|9.7
|8
|4
|37
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Xavier Worthy
|98
|59
|638
|6
|17
|Travis Kelce
|133
|97
|823
|3
|25
|Noah Gray
|49
|40
|437
|5
|8
|Rashee Rice
|29
|24
|288
|2
|2
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.