Xavier Worthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy was 32nd among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 128.2. Heading into 2025, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 128.2 111 32 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 113.8 106 36

Xavier Worthy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Worthy finished with 18.8 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 18.8 3 2 47 1 Week 2 Bengals 2.2 4 2 17 0 Week 3 @Falcons 3.0 4 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 13.3 4 3 73 1 Week 5 Saints 8.8 6 3 25 0 Week 7 @49ers 2.4 8 3 19 0 Week 8 @Raiders 9.7 8 4 37 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8 Rashee Rice 29 24 288 2 2

