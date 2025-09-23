Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their 10th-ranked pass defense (183 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Flowers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

Zay Flowers Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.90

86.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

With 30.3 fantasy points in 2025 (10.1 per game), Flowers is the 14th-ranked player at the WR position and 68th among all players.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Flowers reeled in two balls on three targets for 13 yards, good for 1.3 fantasy points.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Kansas City has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Two players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Kansas City this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this season.

